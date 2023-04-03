1 of 12
Aug. 30 - Scott Parker (Bournemouth) was dismissed shortly after a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool. Amazingly he then bagged a new job with Champions League team Club Brugge but the Belgian outfit sacked him after only 12 games.
Sept. 7 - Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) was dismissed a day after a 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. He has recently become the new coach of Bayern Munich.
Oct 2 - Bruno Lage (Wolverhampton Wanderers) lost his job with the club in 18th place in the table. He initially started well with the team playing good attacking football but results soon dipped.
Oct 20 - Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) was sacked shortly after a 3-0 loss to Fulham. He came to the club on the back of winning the Scottish title with Rangers but could not make the step up to the demands of the English Premier League.
November 7 - Southampton sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl after losing 4-1 to Newcastle. He left with the club in the relegation zone with 12 points after 14 games.
Jan 23 - Frank Lampard (Everton) left Goodison Park with the club in the relegation zone. Lampard never seemed to settle in his role of managing one of England's biggest and most prestigious clubs.
Feb 6 - American Jesse Marsch (Leeds United) lasted a year at Elland Road before being shown the door. He saved the club from relegation the season before but results were not good enough this season.
Feb 12 - Nathan Jones (Southampton) was sacked after one win in his three-month tenure after replacing Hasenhuettl. The Saint had taken a chance with the former Luton boss but it backfired.
Mar 17 - Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) lost his job after a 12-match winless run in the Premier League. The Arsenal legend took over from Roy Hodgson, but incredibly, Hodgson has now taken over from Vieira.
Mar 26 - Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur) was dismissed after outspoken criticism of the squad and club despite Spurs still being in fourth place.
April 2 - Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) lost his job the day after his side fell into the relegation zone.
April 2 - Graham Potter (Chelsea) had his short reign terminated with his side down in 11th place. He arrived from Brighton but only remained in charge of the Blues for seven months.
