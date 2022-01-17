1 of 9
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates her match point against Colombia's Camila Osorio during their women's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Defending champion Osaka had some nervy moments after going up 5-0 in the opening set but settled to beat Osorio 6-3 6-3 in their first meeting. Osaka next faces Madison Brengle.
Image Credit: AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the match against Marcos Giron of the US during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Image Credit: AFP
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova hits a return against Germany's Andrea Petkovic during their women's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. French Open champion Krejcikova kicked off her campaign by dispatching Petkovic in 67 minutes, hitting 28 winners en route to a clinical 6-2 6-0 victory.
Image Credit: AFP
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz hits a return against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov during their men's singles match. Polish 10th seed Hurkacz saw off Gerasimov 6-2 7-6(3) 6-7(5) 6-3 in just over three hours to set up a second- round meeting with Adrian Mannarino, who won a thrilling five-setter against Australian James Duckworth.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Cameron Norrie reacts after a point against USA's Sebastian Korda during their men's singles match. Unseeded Korda dumped British number one Norrie out of the tournament with a 6-3 6-0 6-4 victory.
Image Credit: AFP
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during her first round match against Hungary's Panna Udvardy. Double Australian Open champion Azarenka downed Udvardy 6-3 6-1 for her first victory in Melbourne in six years.
Image Credit: Reuters
Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates after victory against USA's Brandon Nakashima during their men's singles match.
Image Credit: AFP
Maria Sakkari of Greece hits a return against Germany's Tatjana Maria during their women's singles match. Sakkari withstood a late charge from Maria to beat the German 6-4 7-6(2) on Rod Laver Arena.
Image Credit: AFP
Camila Giorgi of Italy hits a return against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their women's singles match. Giorgi was the first player into the second round at the 2022 championships after completing a 6-4 6-0 victory over Potapova on court six.
Image Credit: AFP