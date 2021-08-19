Look! Rating and slating every English Premier League clubs new shirts for 2021-22 season
From the good, bad, to the downright ugly, here's what your team is wearing this season...
ARSENAL: Designed by adidas, the Gunners unveiled their new kits for the 2021/22 season - but the one that has really caught the eye is this third strip. It features turquoise and navy lightning strikes with red accents, in a nod to Nike designs of the '90s. The shorts and socks are blue. RATING: 7/10
ASTON VILLA: The Kappa designed home kit features pinstripes within bigger vertical stripes while the round neck has a contrasting collar. A 3D silicone Villa crest is a nice touch. RATING: 7/10
BURNLEY: There's a contemporary twist to Burnley's traditional claret and blue home shirt with all-new graphic sleeves. Designed by Umbro, the shirt also features a mock collar rib neckline, full colour woven applique crest, and a dropped hem with side vent detail. RATING: 6/10
BRIGHTON: The 2021/22 season will mark 10 years at the American Express Community Stadium for Brighton, who will return to classic stripes to commemorate the occasion. An inscription on the inside back of the shirt provides a nod to the club's decade at the Amex. RATING: 5/10
BRENTFORD: This is their first campaign in the Premier League and they'll wear their traditional red and white stripe kit and it has already proved lucky as they beat Arsenal in their first game wearing it! RATING: 6/10
CRYSTAL PALACE: The new home kit designed by Puma gives a nod to the London club's historic association with the sash, as diagonal red and blue stripes cut across the front of the shirt. RATING: 7/10
CHELSEA: Nike says the home kit is inspired by the "abstract, kaleidoscopic designs of optical art". Traditional blue is paired with a yellow trim, while "CFC" is knitted into the back neck. RATING: 8/10
CHELSEA: They have returned to a yellow shirt for their away kit this season, a regular colour throughout the club's history. RATING: 6/10
EVERTON: The home shirt features two-tone blue and the use of the 'Dazzle' pattern which is inspired by the role of the city of Liverpool and its docks in painting naval ships with the inventive and bold livery during the First World War. The away kit - black shirts with statement burnt orange sash - pays homage to one of the Toffees' earliest strips while the third kit, a white, navy and yellow offering, is a reinterpretation of the club's pioneering away strip of the late 1950s. RATING: Home 8/10. Away 7/10. Third 6/10
LEEDS UTD: This is their second season back in the Premier League and they have marked it with a snazzy new home shirt by Adidas to accompany their attacking style of play. It looks like Raphinha seems to like it! RATING: 6/10
LEICESTER CITY: This is the Foxes' third year with Adidas and the home shirts will be accompanied by white shorts and blue socks. Jamie Vardy doesn't look too impressed by it... RATING: 5/10
LIVERPOOL: The new home kit by Nike pays homage to when the Reds introduced a full red kit in 1964. The bright crimson trim with bolted pinstripes is a nice touch. RATING: 7/10
MAN CITY: Oh dear... City fans have slammed Puma for producing what they say is the 'worst kit of all-time'. The sports manufacturers has decided to replace badges with the club's name across this awful third shirt. One fan tweeted, "There's absolutely no way you're trying to charge £70 for what is essentially a pyjama top." We're afraid they are... RATING: 3/10
MAN UTD: The new adidas home shirt takes inspiration from the kits from the 1960s. It's a rather plain looking design, with gold trimmings throughout and a gold devil on the shirt, shorts and socks. RATING: 5/10
MAN UTD: Their third kit is predominantly blue with black and yellow trim. New boy Jadon Sancho helped unveil the smart new strip. RATING: 8/10
NEWCASTLE UTD: The new black, grey and gold away kit features distinctive horizontal stripes with a sleek white and gold collar. The shirt is teamed with black shorts and black socks with a gold turnover. RATING: 6/10
NORWICH CITY: The new Joma home kit features a nod to the club's famous Canaries nickname - the green sleeve pattern is inspired by the wings of the canary on the crest. RATING: 5/10
SOUTHAMPTON: The new home strip sees the return of their traditional red and white stripes after flirting with a white sash last season. RATING: 7/10
TOTTENHAM: Spurs' eye-catching away kit puts "a new generation of creativity" at the heart of its design, according to Nike. Hmm, it just looks like someone spilled paint all over it... It's odd, but it kinda works. RATING: 6/10
WATFORD: In the 2017/18 Premier League season they finished 14th wearing a red away kit, so naturally upon their return to the big league they've brought the colour back... RATING: 5/10
WEST HAM UTD: It looks like they tried to entice Lionel Messi to the club with their new Argentina-inspired away kit! It features sky-blue and white stripes and looks pretty cool. RATING: 8/10
WOLVES: The new grey away kit is brought to life with flecks of gold through a modern and aggressive pattern. It isn't as bad as last year's but then again very few things in this world are... RATING: 5/10
