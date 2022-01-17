1 of 7
Following the departure of world number one Novak Djokovic from Melbourne and all the controversy and drama that has come with it, the city is now hoping the attention will refocus on the first grand slam of 2022. Here, tennis fans are seen in front of an image of Djokovic on the first day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 7
Tennis fans inside Melbourne Park all set for the action which began today. The uproar surrounding Djokovic has been a major distraction from the build up to the Australian Open.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 7
Masked spectators arrive for the first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 7
Fans outside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. There's no Djokovic to watch but there is plenty else going on including the potential comeback of Andy Murray and the chance for Ash Barty to maybe become the first local to win her home tournament in 44 years.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 7
Fans outside the Rod Laver Arena. For host city Melbourne, the event should be a welcome boost to morale and businesses as COVID-19 restrictions continue and cases keep rising.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 7
The Australian Open is the biggest global sporting event for the month of January and fans will be keen to enjoy plenty action over the coming days.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 7
Fans cool down in Melbourne Park. The tournament is one of Australia's key overseas tourism draw cards. It raked in $280 million in 2020 just before the onset of coronavirus, according to the government of Victoria, which accounts for a quarter of the nation's economy.
Image Credit: Reuters