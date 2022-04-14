1 of 11
Best of luck! Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings at the toss during match 23 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Here we go... Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings arrive on the pitch to open the innings.
Great knock! Agarwal raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the match.
Got him! Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of Agarwal.
Big show! Fans during match 23 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Shahrukh Khan of Punjab plays a shot on his way to 15 runs before being bowled by Thampi.
Jonny Bairstow of Punjab is bowled by Unadkat for 12. Punjab posted 198 from 20 overs.
Can we do it? Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians enter the field of play to start the chase.
Early breakthrough! Punjab players celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan of Mumbai who went for just 3 runs.
Are you ok? Liam Livingstone of Punjab had one over during the match where he conceded 11 runs.
Job done! Punjab Kings players celebrate after beating Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. It was Punjab's third win in five matches while Mumbai are still to win a single match after five games. They are rock bottom of the table without a single point while Punjab are up in third spot with 6 points.
