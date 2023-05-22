1 of 8
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. Guardiola was described as the difference maker after leading the club to a third successive league title - and two games from achieving a historic Treble.
Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as his teammates celebrate winning the title at the presentation ceremony following the English Premier League match against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England.
Image Credit: AFP
City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland poses with the trophy. City have now won the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons. Haaland proved to be an invaluable asset as he plundered in the goals to help City win the league.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester City supporters celebrate at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. City can still win the FA Cup and the Champions League which would make this a season never to forget.
Image Credit: AP
City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (left) and manager Guardiola celebrate with the trophy. City will next month face Manchester United in the FA Cup final before bidding for a first Champions League success against Inter Milan.
Image Credit: AP
Guardiola (left) shares a moment with his daughter Maria on the pitch after the presentation ceremony. A 12-game winning streak saw City overhaul Arsenal with three games to spare.
Image Credit: AP
City fans invade the pitch as they celebrate their winning the title. In all, it is Guardiola's 11th league title in 14 seasons as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
Image Credit: AP
Selfie time! City's Jack Grealish is all smiles after winning the Premier League, and captures the moment with a photo.
Image Credit: AP