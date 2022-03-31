1 of 12
Ravindra Jadeja, captain of the Chennai Super Kings and KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants at the toss ahead of match 7 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa of the Chennai Super Kings come out to bat.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Dushmanta Chameera of Lucknow in action.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Lucknow celebrate the wicket of Gaikwad of Chennai. He was run out for just 1 run.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Moeen Ali of Chennai hits over the top for a six. He scored a handy 35 before being clean bowled by Avesh.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Lucknow celebrate the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai. They scored 210 for 7 from their 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Quinton De Kock and KL Rahul of Lucknow run between the wickets as they chase the target. The openers made a terrific partnership scoring 61 and 40 respectively.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Lucknow fans support their team at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Catching his breath... De Kock of Lucknow has a little breather during his impressing innings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Dwaine Pretorius of the Chennai celebrates the wicket of De Kock of Lucknow.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Dwayne Bravo of Chennai celebrates the wicket of Deepak Hooda of Lucknow. Hooda got 13 runs from 8 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
How's that! Dwaine Pretorius of Chennai appeals for a wicket. In the end Lucknow eased to a 6 wicket victory.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL