A 1932 Hispano Suiza cabriolet k6. An exhibition titled 'From Monaco to Mulhouse: Prince Albert II's Collection' will open this weekend at Musée National de l'Automobile in eastern France.
A woman passes by a 1952 Morris Minor car. It features a selection of some 20 vintage vehicles owned by Albert II, Prince of Monaco.
A man passes by a 1952 Nash-Healey cabriolet. The exhibition evokes more than a century of the royal family's history through its passion for the automobile.
The exhibition will take place from April 13 to November 2024.
A man passes by a 1953 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, left, and a 1953 Cadillac series 61.
A child passes by a 2011 Lexus LS 600H Hybrid.
A man passes by a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SLR.
A visitor takes part in the press preview of the exhibition titled "De Monaco à Mulhouse: La collection du Prince Albert 2" (From Monaco to Mulhouse: Prince Albert II’s collection), at the musee national de l’automobile in Mulhouse, eastern France
A woman takes a picture of a 1958 child car.
A man passes by a 1959 Fiat 600 "Ghia Jolly".
A man looks at a 1929 Bugatti Royale Coupe Type 41.
An employee of the museum cleans a 1993 Formula 1 Jordan type 193.
