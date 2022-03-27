1 of 10
Mumbai Indians fielders enter the field for match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) against Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
2 of 10
Murugan Ashwin of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Tim Seifert of Delhi Capitals.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
3 of 10
Feeling the nerves... Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting watches on during match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
4 of 10
Mumbai Indian fans in fine voice during the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
5 of 10
Great view! Cricket lovers watch the IPL match from the terrace of a nearby building.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
6 of 10
Basil Thampi of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
7 of 10
Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals takes a single.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
8 of 10
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals hits the boundary for four runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
9 of 10
Delhi win! Patel celebrates the four-wicket victory over Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
10 of 10
All smiles... Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians team members walk off the pitch after an entertaining game.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL