Aston Villa are to hold contract extension talks with their England midfielder Jack Grealish and will offer the 25-year-old a bumper new deal in a bid to ward off interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City. But the champions are keen to add the talented playmaker to their squad with manager Pep Guardiola hoping to get a deal done in time for the Community Shield on 7 August. The 2021/22 Premier League season kick off on August 14.
Nobody will have seen this one coming - Man Utd's Paul Pogba could be heading for their big rivals Liverpool. The France star's agent Mino Raiola has offered the midfielder, 28, to the Merseysiders. He has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer but will he end up at Anfield? That would be a shock move for sure.
With European football to look forward to next season for West Ham, the Londoners will need to beef up their squad for the extra games they will be playing. They are set to offer £20 million to Chelsea for centre back Kurt Zouma and the 26-year-old favours the move which will keep him in the capital rather than be used as a makeweight in a deal with Spanish side Sevilla for fellow French defender Jules Kounde.
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been linked with the vacant Switzerland job. The Frenchman has not worked in management since his 22-year reign at the Gunners came to an end in 2018.
Inter Milan's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku wishes to stay with the Italian champions after being linked with a move back to England with Chelsea reportedly keen on re-signing their former front man. But apparently, he has rejected an offer from the Stamford Bridge club.
Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali says they will only sell Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli (right), who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Juventus, if the right offer is made. Sassuolo will hold talks with Juventus about the 23-year-old as they are his preferred choice. However, aside from Arsenal bidding for the attacking midfielder, fellow English club Chelsea have joined the race for his signature.
Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier is wanted by Man Utd and the 30-year-old expects the move to be completed towards the end of August.
Torino are trying to extend the contract of Andrea Belotti. The 27-year-old striker, who won the Euro 2020 with Italy, has been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho's Roma and Arsenal.
Karim Benzema looks certain to sign a new deal with Real Madrid which would keep him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2023. The 33-year-old France striker has been linked with a move away with Italians Juventus keen but Chelsea are also rumoured to be monitoring the situation.
36-year-old Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini will sign a contract extension with Juventus. His current deal ran out during the summer when he helped his country win Euro 2020.
