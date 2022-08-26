1 of 11
Asia Cup is a prestigious tournament which every prominent side in the continent wants to capture. To fulfil this cause, many bowlers over the years have stepped up and showcased their greatness at the event. Here's a look at the leading wicket-takers in the tournament's history:
Lasith Malinga: The legendary Sri Lankan pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup history, having taken 33 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 18.84 and an economy rate of 4.70. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 5/34.
Muttiah Muralidaran: This spin wizard from Sri Lanka is one of the greatest to ever do it. He has the second-highest number of wickets in the Asia Cup, having taken 30 scalps in 24 matches at an average of 28.83 and an economy rate of 3.75. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 5/31.
Ajantha Mendis: This off-spinner announced his arrival to the sport during the 2008 Asia Cup, in which he took 6/13 to down India in the finals. In just eight matches, he has taken 26 wickets to finish in the top-three wicket-takers in this tournament. He has an average of 10.42 and an economy rate of 3.98. His best bowling figures are 6/13 in this tournament.
Saeed Ajmal: This off-break bowler is the only Pakistani to figure in the top ten wicket-takers in Asia Cup history. In 12 matches, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 19.40 and an economy rate of 4.21. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 3/26.
Shakib Al Hasan: This Bangladeshi all-rounder has employed spin to deliver many surprises to his opponents across 18 Asia Cup matches played by him so far. He has taken 24 wickets at an average of 30.41 and an economy rate of 5.05.
Chaminda Vaas: This former Sri Lankan great has featured in 19 Asia Cup games. He has captured a total of 23 wickets at an average of 27.78 and an economy rate of 4.19. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 3/30.
Mashrafe Mortaza: This Bangladesh pace bowler has played in 24 Asia Cup matches. Across these matches, he has taken 23 wickets at an average of 42.69 and an economy rate of 5.82. His best bowling figures are 2/12 in Asia Cup.
Ravindra Jadeja: This star Indian all-rounder is the nation's first entry into the top ten wicket-takers in Asia Cup history. In 18 games, he has taken 22 wickets at an average of 26.59 and an economy rate of 4.56. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 4/29.
Irfan Pathan: This former Indian all-rounder rattled his Asia Cup opponents with his brutal pace. In 12 matches, he took 22 wickets at an average of 27.50 and a 5.54 economy rate. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 4/32.
Sanath Jayasuriya: This great Sri Lankan all-rounder is not only among the greatest batters in Asia Cup history, but also a top wicket-taker. In 25 matches, he has taken 22 wickets at an average of 30.31 and an economy rate of 4.48. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 4/49.
