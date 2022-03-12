1 of 10
A woman with a child wearing face masks play at a park in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
People visit the colorful, illuminated Dechen Cave in Iserlohn, Germany, Friday, March 11, 2022. The cave, which was discovered by two railway workers in 1868, is temporarily illuminated by light artist Wolfgang Flammersfeld.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
A staff member takes care of a makeshift altar to mourn for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a special memorial event Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan on Friday marked the 11th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Wind turbines stand in front of the rising sun in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 11, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
Paratroopers perform during a horse and cattle show organised by Youth Affairs Department Punjab in Lahore on March 10, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Cosplayer Dom Charland, dressed as Batman, poses for his photographer on the Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere located Hudson Yards in New York on March 10, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Wang Yue of China in action during Para Biathlon, Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, March 8, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Alexandra, 12, holds her sister Esyea, 6, who cries as she waves at her mother Irina, while members of the Jewish community of Odessa board a bus to flee Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Servicemen of Ukrainian territorial defence, Valery (2ndR) and Lesya (L), get married not far from check-point on Kyiv outskirts on March 6, 2022. (
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
About 2000 sheep are led onto the Champs-Elysees avenue to close the International Agricultural Fair, Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Paris. Animals and shepherds from a southwestern France region paraded on the famed avenue in a kind of transhumance to promote their work and their region.
Image Credit: AP