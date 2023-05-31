1 of 8
Noor AlFallah has become a household name since it emerged that the 29-year-old Kuwaiti-American is expecting a child with 83-year-old veteran actor Al Pacino. This will be the actor’s fourth child and her first pregnancy. Above: Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino and Bennett Miller.
Image Credit: insta/nooralfallah
While their age gap took many by surprise, this pair did not care for conventions. The pair were spotted last year in April at Felix Trattoria in Venice, when they were seen leaving in the same car after dining at the Italian eatery. Above: From left Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah and Jason Momoa.
Image Credit: insta/alpacino40
AlFallah was born in Kuwait and her father belonged to that region. Her mother is American. She grew up in the United States of America and reportedly works in the entertainment industry. She reportedly was a co-producer on Brosa Nostra (2018), and short film La Petite Mort (2019). Above: Noor Alfallah with her mother.
Image Credit: insta/nooralfallah
While she’s now with Al Pacino, her dating record is filled with other famous names too. Reportedly, she dated iconic singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. Above: Mick Jagger and Noor Alfallah.
Image Credit: insta/nooralfallah
Based on AlFallah’s Instagram, she seems to be close to her two sisters – Remi and Sophia. From the looks of it, this expectant mother prides in keeping her family close. Above: Noor Alfallah with sisters Remi and Sophia.
Image Credit: insta/ nooralfallah
AlFallah, according to Page Six, is listed as a vice president at the movie production firm Lynda Obst Productions.
Image Credit: insta/nooralfallah
She isn’t just a pretty face. On the education front, she has reportedly armed herself with a Master degree from a prestigious university in North America.
Image Credit: insta/nooralfallah
Al Pacino has three other children. They are now adults including 33-year-old Julie Marie, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia. It’s no secret that Al Pacino is truly a family man and loves to spend time with his family. Congratulations are due to this beloved couple.
Image Credit: insta/alpacino40