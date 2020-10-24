1 of 10
A seagull flies to catch a piece of bread thrown by a tourist on the coast of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, northern Germany.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
An injured ocelot that lost part of its leg when it was run over by a car climbs a branch inside its cage at the Mata Ciliar NGO in Jundiai, Brazil.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Jesslyn Phillips, waits for a bus with her daughter Nyarai Weekly, 5, in the snow, in Minneapolis.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history, fills the air in a valley near Masonville, Colorado.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
A man unloads a goat from a vehicle as it is brought to be sold for sacrificial rites during the Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
Irene Wanzila, 10, works breaking rocks with a hammer at the Kayole quarry in Nairobi, Kenya, along with her younger brother, older sister and mother, who says she was left without a choice after she lost her cleaning job at a private school when coronavirus pandemic restrictions were imposed.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
Demonstrators climb a monument as they gather to protest the COVID-19 preventative measures at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Pro-democracy activists wave mobile phones with lights during a demonstration at Kaset intersection in the suburbs of Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Former President Barack Obama speaks at Citizens Bank Park as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Women walk along a path before the opening of the polling stations for general elections in El Alto, Bolivia.
Image Credit: AP