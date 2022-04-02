1 of 14
Afghan Muslims offer prayers at the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 14
Muslims read the Koran in a mosque in Treichville, a popular district of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire in West Africa.
Image Credit: AFO
3 of 14
A Muslim devotee performs Taraweeh prayers at a mosque in Singapore.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 14
Muslim devotees offer their evening prayers in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 14
Muslim worshippers perform the first evening Taraweeh prayer at the Baiturrahman grand mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 14
Muslim devotees and other visitors are silhouetted against the illuminated Jama Masjid Mosque the old quarters of Delhi.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 14
A boy looks back as Muslims recite the first evening prayer at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 14
Muslim women offer evening mass prayers known as 'Taraweeh' at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 14
Men perform prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 14
Motorists ride past the Hasyim Asyari mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 14
A woman helps her daughter to put on a praying robe at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 14
People shop for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 14
People receive free food being distributed ahead of Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast, at the Abdul-Qadir al-Gailani mosque in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
14 of 14
Syrians perform the special Taraweeh prayers in the village of Jandaris in the countryside of the northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province.
Image Credit: AFP