His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa (centre), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, Palestinain President Mahmoud Abbas and other leaders of Arab countries before the summit in Manama on May 16, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai , Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court with Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister.
Image Credit: X/Dubai Media Office
Upon arrival in Bahrain’s capital Manama, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed were greeted by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince of Bahrain and Prime Minister, who welcomed His Highness and the delegation accompanying him.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa receiving Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Manama.
Image Credit: AFP
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah today on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab League Summit in Manama, Bahrain.
Image Credit: X/Dubai Media Office
Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa receiving Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Manama.
Image Credit: AFP
Special Representative of the Sultan of Oman and Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation Asaad bin Tariq al-Said in Manama on May 16, 2024 ahead of the 33rd Arab League Summit.
Image Credit: AFP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres being received by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Khalifa , Diplomatic Affairs Advisor to the King of Bahrain, in Manama.
Image Credit: AFP
Bahrain's King's Personal Representative for Diplomatic Missions, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Khalifa, receives Syrian President Bashar al-Assad upon his arrival in Manama, Bahrain, to attend the 33rd Arab Summit.
Image Credit: via REUTERS