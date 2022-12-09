1 of 14
The illuminated artwork 'Darth Fisher' by Dutch street artist Frank de Ruwe, also known as Frankey, is pictured during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 14
A sunflower is pictured at a sunflower field, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon, South Korea, September 22, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 14
Hotel staff demonstrates 'Lantern Dining Experience', which enables diners to enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 14
Japanese artist Sachi shows off her creation of a realistic 3D cat portrait, made by using felted wool, at her house in Sagamihara, Japan, January 21, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 14
A vehicle is seen buried in the ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Las Manchas neighbourhood, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, January 20, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 14
A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain August 31, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 14
A sinkhole is exposed at a mining zone close to Tierra Amarilla town, in Copiapo, Chile, August 1, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 14
Competitors drive their homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 11, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 14
A woman poses for a photo inside the upside-down house, in Guatavita, Colombia, January 23, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 14
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan, January 6, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 14
A goldfish navigates on land using a fish-operated vehicle developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 14
A photographer snaps a picture of a world record-sized puppet, Percy the Porcupine, built to promote a new area at the San Diego Zoo, in Los Angeles, California, March 1, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS
13 of 14
Teddy bears are seen placed in a cable car on the terrace of a cafe in Paris, France, February 4, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 14
A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia June 14, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters