A wildlife sanctuary has become the latest mangrove forest in Dubai that will help protect and host endangered marine species. The Mangroves Forest located at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary will comprise coral reefs, mangroves, sea grass beds and a natural beach.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Hundreds of saplings were planted at Dubai Mangrove Forest located at Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
(Left to Right) Ali Saqer Sultan Alsuwaidi, President, Emirates Marine Environmental Group (EMEG), Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Director of the Biodiversity Department at MOCCAE, and Omar Channawi, CEO of P&G Middle East, East & West Africa and General Export Markets, during the inauguration of the Dubai Mangroves Forest. Major Ali Saqer Sultan Alsuwaidi, told Gulf News he started planting mangroves in the beach area, used as a breeding ground hawksbill and green turtles, over six years ago.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
“Now there are around 500 fully-grown mangroves along the coastline,” said Major Ali, adding: “We are targeting to have one million saplings planted this year that can go up to 3M saplings in the next four to five years.”
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Major Ali said the nature reserve, situated near the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border, has a total land area of 15kms, including a 6km wetland. Mangroves that grow along the salty coastline not only protect the area against erosion but are also vital in promoting biodiversity.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
In the UAE, mangroves that grow in sabkha (mudflat or salt flat) environments protect the feeding and breeding grounds for crabs, marine reptiles and birds. They are also host to algae, barnacles, oysters, sponges and bryozoans while shrimps and mud lobsters use the muddy bottoms as their home and mangrove crabs munch on the mangrove leaves.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Mangroves also store three to five times more carbon dioxide than trees found on land.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
“The P&G Dubai Mangrove Forest is a decisive action towards earth restoration by creating a forest in the desert coastline of the UAE,” noted EMEG and consumer goods giant Procter and Gamble that has a global initiative called ForestsforGood.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
“The sanctuary is a UN protected reserve, included in the Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance, and the initiative is in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that maps out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city,” they added.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
In a statement sent to Gulf News, Hiba Al Shehhi, acting director of the Biodiversity Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE), said: “On behalf of MOCCAE, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to EMEG for launching this exemplary initiative that aligns with our efforts in the field of mangrove conservation. We also thank P&G for sponsoring the Dubai Mangrove Forest.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
As part of its second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, the UAE has pledged to plant 30 million mangrove seedlings by 2030, and this project will make a significant contribution towards achieving this target. The Ministry works closely with NGOs and the private sector to fulfil the country’s commitment to safeguarding the sustainability of its blue carbon ecosystems.”
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Major Ali added: “Nature alone can help us solve up to one-third of climate change. The aim of the Dubai Mangrove Forest is to help balance out Dubai’s cosmopolitan impact in agreement with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to expand green spaces focused on enhancing the population’s well-being. Dubai Mangrove Forest will not only be used for foresting but also for animal rescue and species preservation.”
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors and residents are invited to plant saplings at Dubai Mangrove Forest and they can monitor their growth through an app. P&G said it has partnered with Hong Kong-based EcoMatcher for the initiative.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Using blockchain technology to ensure traceability, the aim of the program is to offer full transparency with tree-planting projects, allowing each individual to view their trees that have been planted through the EcoMatcher website in line with P&G’s mission to ensure sustainable growth and accountability,” the company noted. The mini-cluster of mangroves within the sanctuary will soon become a forest. Omar Channawi, CEO of P&G Middle East, East & West Africa and General Export Markets, said: “P&G intends to plant new mangroves on the Jebel Ali site and also adopt some mangroves that are older (four or five years old) to maximize the future carbon sequestration and offsetting potential.”
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News