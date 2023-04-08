1 of 10
A water buffalo grazes in a field in front of the Nahr Bin Omar oil field and facility near Iraq's southern port city of Basra, on April 4, 2023. - Major oil powers led by Saudi Arabia announced a surprise production cut of more than one million barrels per day on April 2, calling it a "precautionary" move aimed at stabilising the market.
Image Credit: AFP
A visitor leaps across a narrow waterway on a drained reflecting pool, as temperatures rise past 80 degrees Fahrenheit near the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, U.S, April 5, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
"Eiffela", a replica of the famous Parisian Tower, ten times smaller than its model and created by Philippe Maindron and is pictured near the original one in Paris, France, April 3, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
People make an offering of incense sticks to dead relatives at Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day at a cemetery, in Hong Kong, China April 5, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
An aerial view of a home without a roof in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas, U.S. April 2, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
People take part in a performance of "The Passion of Jesus" on Good Friday in San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Mexico on April 7, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Smoke rises during an eruption of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from Tunggularum village in Sleman on April 7, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Residents of Ezbet Hamada in Cairo's Mataria district gather to eat Iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 6, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A photograph taken on April 6, 2023 shows the sarcophagus of pharaoh Ramses II (and its reflection) displayed on the opening day of the exhibition titled "Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs" (Ramses et l'or des pharaons) at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
Chinese honour guard attend the welcoming ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 6, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP