Competitor Davina Rhodes gives her ferrets a drink ahead of the annual Ferret Racing Championship at the Craven Arms and Cruck Barn in Appletreewick, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
Race organiser David Aynesworth writes notices ahead of the event.
Race judicator Simon Smith watches a ferret at the start of a heat.
Competitors are seen during a heat at the annual event.
A spectator photographs a ferret during a heat.
Competitor Davina Rhodes watches her ferret during a heat.
A ferret bites a cage during the annual event.
A ferret competes during a heat.
Spectators watch Julian Kaye celebrate during a heat.
Spectators watch ferrets compete during a heat.
Competitor Sarah Richmond celebrates victory following a heat.
A ferret named Stout is seen following his victory in the final at the annual event.
