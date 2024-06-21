1 of 10
People take part in the 'Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga' in Times Square, New York City.
Image Credit: AFP
People attend a mass yoga session ahead of the 10th International Yoga Day, in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: Reuters
People attend a mass yoga session ahead of the 10th International Yoga Day, in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: Reuters
People take part in a yoga session at the Gateway of India to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Mumbai.
Image Credit: AFP
Yoga practitioners take part in a mass yoga session on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Batu Caves, Malaysia
Image Credit: Reuters
People take part in a yoga session at Lodhi gardens on International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
Image Credit: AFP
People take part in a yoga session at Lodhi gardens on International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
Image Credit: AFP
Muslim women take part in a yoga session on International Day of Yoga, in Hyderabad.
Image Credit: AFP
People perform yoga during the International Yoga Day at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, capital of eastern state of Odisha, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
People perform yoga in front of Hindu god Murugan statue on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Batu Caves, Malaysia.
Image Credit: Reuters