Babies and their parents take part in a ring-entering ceremony during 'Nakizumo' or a baby-crying sumo contest.
Image Credit: Reuters
Two wrestlers hold a baby each and a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry and determines the winner based on the loudest baby.
Image Credit: AFP
The ritual is believed to aid the healthy growth of the children and ward off evil spirits.
Image Credit: AFP
A parent brings her child to take part in the "crying baby sumo" match at Sensoji temple in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AFP
Babies with their parents take part in a ring-entering ceremony.
Image Credit: Reuters
Ring assistants wear masks to scare babies held up by amateur sumo wrestlers.
Image Credit: Reuters
Sumo wrestlers hold children during their "crying baby sumo" match.
Image Credit: AFP
A sumo wrestler holds a child during the "crying baby sumo" match.
Image Credit: AFP
A baby cries while held up by amateur sumo wrestlers.
Image Credit: Reuters
A baby cries while held up by an amateur sumo wrestler.
Image Credit: Reuters
Babies cry while held up by amateur sumo wrestlers.
Image Credit: Reuters
A baby cries while held up by an amateur sumo wrestler.
Image Credit: Reuters