The lake witnessed violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the night of June 15, a first between the two nations in 53 years. UAE resident Saify Naqvi (pictured) who works in the healthcare industry travelled to this region several times. During his trips between 2011 to 2017, Naqvi, a passionate photographer, took these stunning pictures of the lake in all seasons.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Ladhak's unparalleled beauty, stunning vistas was a big draw for him. Over time he developed interest in understanding the history, culture and strategic importance of Ladakh.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Saify was particularly impressed with the sense of community displayed by the residents of Ladhak. He observed - despite the hardship of extreme climate, lack of connectivity, and hard to access areas people of ladakh remain warm and welcoming.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Ladhak is a must visit place for anyone drawn to mountains, for the intrepid travelers it's a great opportunity to be one with nature, camp out in the open, cook your dinner under the stars and explore the natural beauty of the Himalayas.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Pangong Tso is spread over 604 sq.k.m. at an altitude of 14,270 feet in the himalayan. Its 134 k.m. along and at its broadest point 5 k.m. wide. Approximately 60 % of this lake is in China and the rest is in India. Both countries disagree over the exact area where their respective borders start.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Pangong Tso is about 150 k.m from Leh, the capital city, of Ladakh. If you don't know anything about the Tso when you head toward the Tso from the Indian side the first glimpse you get of the lake is small patch of Cobalt blue (the exact colour depends on the colour of the sky, as the lake reflects the colour of the sky) water in between barren brown mountains.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
As you get close to the full beauty of Pangong Tso comes into view, you can see the late merging into the horizon and the mountain running along with it.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
The lake became popular in 2009 with a Bollywood movie which featured the lake as one of the locations.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Post 2009 Pangong Tso saw a surge in Indian tourists. Tourists pitching tents and having a picnic around the lake became a common sight.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Pre 2009 however the beauty of Pangong Tso was untouched and pristine.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Locals Living around the lake in stone made houses were a common sight though.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Dawn and Dusk and Pangong Tso are particularly stunning. The play of light reflected by the clouds, water and the barren mountains brings out the full beauty of the Tso.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
4 months of the year (December - March) Tso is completely frozen. The temperature can reach down to -25 degree with howling winds.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Most intrepid travellers along with a local guide only venture out to the Tso in winters.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
My local guide stands on the frozen lake to give me comfort and assure me it's safe to walk over the water.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
After I got the assurance from my guide I setup my equipment on the lake to click stunning pictures.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Till 2017 all tourists, including Indian citizens travelling to Pangong Tso have to obtain inner line permit from the capital of Ladhak.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Even with an inner line permit it's quite difficult to access Pangong Tso via the Chushul sector (approximately 200 k.m. away from the Tso as it's usually discouraged by the army checkpoint present along the way. Frozen ponds and streams along the way make this drive quite dangerous.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
The driver has to get out of his vehicle frequently to assess the driving conditions.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
The view along the way of frozen peaks makes this drive worth while.
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
On the Chushul route to Pangong Tso is a war memorial of 13th Kumona regiment set up to honour 114 soldier who were killed in 1962 war while China defending the mountain area knows as Trishul (or trident in english).
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi
Image Credit: Saify Naqvi