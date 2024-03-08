1 of 17
Birmingham: Thousands of hounds flocked to the National Exhibition Centre in England's second city, Birmingham, on Thursday for the start of Crufts, the four-day dog show that attracts owners from across the globe.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 17
Crufts, first organised by dog lover Charles Cruft in 1891, attracts more than 18,000 competitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors, according to organisers The Kennel Club.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 17
Dogs made the trip from as far afield as Germany, The Netherlands, Italy and Switzerland to compete, with more than 200 breeds taking part this year.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 17
The coveted "Best in Show" starts with each breed picking its own winner. They then compete to win one of seven groups, divided into Toys, Gundogs, Utility, Hounds, Working, Pastoral and Terriers.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 17
Yorkshire terriers wait for judging. The seven "Best in Group" winners then compete to find the "Best in Show", which in 2023 was won by Orca, a Lagotto Romagnolo from Croatia.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 17
An owner trims the fur of her Bichon Frise. Previous winners have included a wire-haired dachshund, a whippet and an American cocker spaniel.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 17
A Standard Poodle is groomed ahead of an appearance in the Toy and Utility class.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 17
A Shih Tzu is judged in the Toy and Utility class on the first day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 17
An owner trims the fur on a Standard Poodle ahead of judging.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 17
A Pomeranian is prepared in the Toy and Utility class.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 17
A Japanese Shiba Inu is prepared ahead of an appearance in the Toy and Utility class.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 17
A Yorkshire Terrier rests on it's own pillow ahead of an appearance in the Toy and Utility class on the first day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 7, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 17
A Tibetan Terrier is judged in the Toy and Utility class.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 17
A Chihuahua (Long Coat) is judged in the Toy and Utility class.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 17
Dalmatians are judged in the Toy and Utility class.
Image Credit: AFP
16 of 17
Shih Tzu judging during the Toy and Utility class.
Image Credit: AFP