A lot of new shows and movies have been released, both online and in theatres, over the last couple of weeks. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on your watch list.
'Dr. Romantic 3' on Disney+: K-drama is the flavour of the season, and it is not surprising that Dr Romantic is among the top trending shows this week. The show has the winning combination of solving medical cases and workplace drama. Han Suk-kyu plays Master Kim, and a new trauma centre by Master Kim and the team is where the drama starts this time around.
'Jubilee' on Amazon Prime: Set in the 1940s, the story follows the dream and persistence of one man as he tries to become a superstar. Prosenjit Chatterjee plays the protagonist looking for his next big star and hopes to make a big name for himself during the golden age of cinema.
'Citadel' on Amazon Prime: Global star Priyanka Chopra is seen pulling off heavy-duty action in 'Citadel' as a spy who suffers from memory loss following a catastrophic event. With Citadel's fall, agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. But the past comes knocking for help.
'How to Get Rich' on Netflix: Self-made millionaire and author of "I Will Teach You to Be Rich" Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives. The Indian-origin finance expert analyses bank records and credit card statements to analyse spending behaviours.
'Guardians Of The Galaxy': Starring Chris Pratt talks about bidding farewell to his beloved superhero role and saving the universe once again. This star-studded superhero fantasy spectacle, starring a raft of talents like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, is one of this year's most anticipated films. What makes the 'Guardians' franchise a stupendous hit globally is how James Gunn managed to spin the superhero genre on its head and create a band of misfits who save the world while cracking jokes and pulling each other's legs. Don't Miss It! 'Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3' is out in UAE cinemas on May 4.
'Queen Charlotte' on Netflix: If you liked Bridgerton, chances are you'll like this limited spinoff about 'Queen Charlotte' - a character invented for the Netflix series, based on the historical wife of "Mad" King George III. The six-episode prequel focuses mainly on how Charlotte (India Amarteifio), a pragmatic, unpretentious 17-year-old, navigated her marriage to King George III (Corey Mylchreest) and eventually became the ornately coiffured royal who presides over the goings-on of the "Ton".
'Firefly Lane' on Netflix: Second part of season two was a big hit among its fans. Season two focuses on the major fallout between Kate and Tully and how the friends dealt with what was thrown at them. However, Kate's cancer diagnosis changed the momentum between the pair. The second part of the final series looks equally emotional and sees the pair face more challenges in their friendship. Upon finding out about her best friend's deteriorating health, she rushes to be by her side and mend the previous rift they faced earlier in the show.
'Peter Pan & Wendy' on Disney+: The film introduces us to, as the name indicates, the characters Peter Pan and Wendy Darling. Wendy Darling is a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind. She meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Along with her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. She encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and goes on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.
'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' - Mani Ratnam's magnum opus released on April 28, has minted more than Rs2 billion at the global box office so far. In the film, which is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name, Aishwarya Rai is seen in dual roles. The mega-budget movie, which is running in UAE cinemas now, sees the Indian literary classic wrapped up with a battle-heavy sequel.
