1 of 10
‘Countdown’ (Apple TV): There’s a new app in town and it’ll tell you exactly when you die. Once you’ve downloaded and entered your details in, it will not — under any circumstances — be deleted. Oh and if you try to alter plans to cheat death, you’ll die anyway. When one medical resident discovers the app and is given three days to live, she goes all-out to beat the prediction. It makes you think about what you are putting on your phone — and what repercussions that can have.
Image Credit: IMDB
2 of 10
‘The Adam Project’ (Netflix): Time travel is not only possible and has been done, but someone has also messed with the timeline. When Adam (played by Ryan Reynolds) steals into the past to find his missing wife, he heads — accidentally of course — to his childhood home where he meets, yup, himself. Hilarious and heartwarming, this movie is a must-watch.
Image Credit: Netflix
3 of 10
‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ season 3 (Amazon Prime Video): And she’s back — the hilarious comic who fell from grace in the season two finale must now chew humble peppers. She’s been kicked off a comedy tour, gone into debt and been sleeping in a bar after closing time. Things can only go up from here for the marvellous Mrs Maisel.
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video
4 of 10
‘Exeter’ (Apple TV): When a group of teens decide to stay for an after-party at an abandoned asylum and for a lark, call on spirits to possess one of their number, they don’t realise the horrific journey that awaits them. Complete with exorcisms off the net, beheadings and jump scares — this movie offers an interesting concept.
Image Credit: IMDB
5 of 10
‘Business Proposal’ (Netflix): Prepare for lots of laughs and romance with this cute Korean drama. It’s about office worker Shin Ha-ri who goes on a blind date on behalf of her friend with the goal of being rejected by the prospective groom. However, the man turns out to be the CEO of Ha-ri’s company and after her ruse comes to light, he has a unique proposal for her.
Image Credit: Netflix
6 of 10
‘Ambulance’ (UAE cinemas): Action movie veteran Michael Bay returns with a new movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González. It’s about a decorated veteran who needs money for his wife’s surgery, so he teams up with his adoptive brother to steal $32 million from a bank. However, they mess up their getaway and end up hijacking an ambulance. In it is a wounded police officer and an ambulance worker. A crazy chase ensues.
Image Credit: IMDB
7 of 10
‘Bachchhan Paandey’ (UAE cinemas): Akshay Kumar is back for a big Bollywood blockbuster, alongside Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Kumar plays a violent gangster who is being secretly researched by a budding movie director for a project. However, her attempts fail and she gets embroiled in a twist of fate.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 10
‘Worst Roommate Ever’ (Netflix): This five-part documentary series tells four harrowing stories of roommates who turn into real-life nightmares for their victims as their violent and evil intentions come to light.
Image Credit: Netflix
9 of 10
‘Jalsa’ (Amazon Prime Video): Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah star in this much-anticipated crime drama. It focuses on a complicated case that sees two women from different backgrounds get caught up in the justice system as they try to figure out what’s good and bad.
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video
10 of 10
‘Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.’ (Netflix): From Chris Smith, the executive producer of ‘Tiger King’ and director of ‘Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened’, comes a stranger-than-fiction four-part documentary series about how celebrity vegan restaurateur Sarma Melngailis goes on the run after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff in order to give it to her love interest.
Image Credit: Netflix