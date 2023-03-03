1 of 10
The Mandalorian, Disney+ Hotstar: Having released the third season on Wednesday, the show is set eight years after Return of the Jedi. Pedro Pascal’s character Din Djarin and Grogu travelto the planet Mandalore in the series. The finale episode of the season will air on April 19.
‘Taj: Divided by Blood’, ZEE5: Premiering on Friday, this show stars Indian acting greats including Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, and Aditi Rao Hydari with Taha Shah Badussha, and Shubham Kumar Mehra. The period drama follows Mughal ruler Akbar and the succession of his empire.
'Selective Outrage by Chris Rock', Netflix: This comedic series with Chris Rock will release on Saturday, March 5, and is expected to be a fun one and something people are looking forward to, especially since the Oscar slap incident. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face in the middle of the event for making a joke about his wife Jada. Fans expect that Rock may comment on the incident in the Netflix special.
'The Hangover Trilogy', Netflix: Directed by Todd Phillips the Hangover movies are ridiculously hilarious and will be available to watch on Netflix this weekend. In the movies, four friends get involved in the most bizarre situations and things tend to snowball. Bradley Cooper, Zack Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong and other comedy stars make up the cast.
'Daisy Jones & the Six', Amazon Prime: Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & the Six, follows the story of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Set to the soundtrack of original music from the Daisy Jones & the Six—this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers. The show will release on March 3, Friday.
'Next in fashion', Netflix: This fashion-inspired reality show is a competition for design aspirants. The second season releasing on Friday will be hosted and judged by celeb stylist Tan France and supermodel Gigi Hadid.
'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal', Netflix: A three-part docu-series on Streamer, takes viewers inside a powerful South Carolina family. On Thursday, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son, in a case that traced the disintegration of a strong Southern family through tales of wealth, money, and addiction.
'Tonight You're Sleeping With Me', Netflix: A Polish film that follows the life of a lady who is trapped in a loveless marriage until her life is turned upside down by the entrance of her former lover. The film is based on Anna Szczypczynska's novel of the same name. It stars Wojciech Zielinski as Nina, Maciej Musia, Jacek Koman, Malgorzata Mikolajczak, Ewa Wencel, Karolina Porcari, and others.
'Divorce Attorney Shin', Netflix: A courtroom K-drama starring Cho Seung-woo, Han Hye-jin, and Kim Sung-kyun. The plot centres around a pianist-turned-lawyer who will go to any length to help his clients win divorce cases.
'The Romantics', Netflix: 'The Romantics' talks to the original masters of Bollywood romance Littered with conversations with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif, who have worked with the Chopras closely, late director Yash Chopra and his reclusive son Aditya Chopra. The docu-series aims to de-mystify their filmmaking process and what made them invest so deeply in saccharine romances.
