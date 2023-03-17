Weekend watchlist: 10 TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood to check out
Zwigato, The Elephant Whisperers, Luther: The Fallen Sun, here's what to see this weekend
1 of 10
Nandita Das' film, 'Zwigato', follows the life of Manas (played by Kapil Sharma) who, like many others, found himself unemployed for eight long months due to the pandemic. After losing his job as a factory floor manager, Manas turns to food delivery to make ends meet. Meanwhile, his wife, who had previously been a homemaker, courageously steps out of her comfort zone to explore different work opportunities, experiencing newfound independence. Despite the constant struggle, the film highlights moments of shared happiness, offering a glimpse into the lives of ordinary people often overlooked. Catch Zwigato in UAE cinemas.
Image Credit: Netflix
2 of 10
Sequel to the original DC superhero pic ‘Shazam!', 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods’!’ is now playing in UAE cinemas. The original surprised with its clever blend of innocence and silliness. The sequel, again directed by David F Sandberg, brings five times the title wordage, more action, more villains, more monsters and more star wattage — Oscar winner Helen Mirren.
Image Credit: Warner Bros
3 of 10
The long-awaited second season of 'Rocket Boys' will finally grace the screens of SonyLIV later this week. Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh will return to reprise their roles as Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, respectively, two visionaries whose foresight propelled India into a new age.
Image Credit: IMDB
4 of 10
'Luther: The Fallen Sun', a 2023 criminal thriller movie, stars Idris Elba in a reprise of his role as detective John Luther. Also seen are Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. You can catch the movie on Netflix.
Image Credit: Netflix
5 of 10
'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', Currently playing in UAE cinemas, the gut-wrenching 2011 episode of a Bengali mother ( Rani Mukherjee) in Norway who fights the world, moves mountains/countries to reclaim her two young children after the Scandinavian state authorities declare her an incompetent mother and places them in foster homes for adoption is disturbing on several levels.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 10
'Shadows and Bones', a Netflix original series, has returned for its second season this week. The fantasy-drama is set in a pre-modern era in which a chosen few, called Grisha, have magical powers. The first season ended on a cliff-hanger where the 'Darkling' or the summoner of darkness survives and returns stronger despite the protagonist's best efforts.
Image Credit: NETFLIX
7 of 10
The Oscar-winning documentary on Netflix, 'The Elephant Whisperers', conveys a message of respect and coexistence, and will appeal to nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.
Image Credit: IMDB
8 of 10
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is clearly an Oscars favorite this year and you watch this on OSN+. The movie highlights the travails of a Chinese-American family that owns and operates a laundrette in a North American town. The mother, Evelyn, is portrayed by Michelle Yeoh. The family is being questioned about an audit while also going through a divorce, having an aging, unsatisfied father visit, and Stephanie Hsu, the daughter, asking for permission to be in a troubling relationship. Then, Evelyn, who must deal with all of this emotional turmoil and anxiety, finds herself in the center of a conflict spanning multiple multiverses.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Jason Sudeikis returns to Apple TV+ in the highly anticipated third season of the heartwarming drama, 'Ted Lasso'. The critically acclaimed series follows the journey of Ted Lasso, an American football coach who finds himself managing a small English Premier League team. Season three promises to bring back fan-favorite characters played by Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in significant roles.
Image Credit: Apple TV
10 of 10
HBO's 'The Last of Us' transports audiences to a world where a fungal outbreak has turned the United States into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Protagonists Joel and Ellie navigate this treacherous landscape, fighting to survive. Although some may assume the series is just another zombie show filled with action and gore, it has surpassed expectations with its nuanced characters and gripping storyline. The first season concluded last Sunday, attracting a massive 4.7 million viewers in the US, making it HBO's second-largest debut. It is currently streaming on OSN+.
Image Credit: OSN