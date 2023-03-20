1 of 5
Wondering where to head this Eid break? TV mogul Oprah Winfrey might just have the answer. The famous talk host and pop culture icon let her fans in on her latest Middle Eastern sojourn. In the lush pictures shared on her social media, Winfrey is spotted having the time of her life.
From riding a camel to enjoying the ancient sites in Petra, Winfrey is your typical enthusiastic traveller. She looked delighted posing in front of an archaeological site as she enjoyed a camel ride in Petra.
The iconic talk show host, 69, shared a series of pictures from her lovely holiday with her 22 million followers on Sunday.
She captioned the post: "Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience!" "We visited Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones. So much history there in the 'Rose City', voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world."
