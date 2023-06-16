1 of 10
'Memories of the Alhambra'(Netflix): A thrilling journey through Spain's breathtaking locations Embark on a whirlwind adventure as game developer Yoo Jin Woo (Hyun Bin) hunts down the creator of an AR game set in Alhambra. Along the way, he encounters Jung Hee Joo (Park Shin Hye), a former guitarist turned hostel owner. Mysterious incidents and glitches in the game unravel, taking viewers on a captivating tour of Spain's mesmerizing landscapes.
Image Credit: Netflix
2 of 10
'Doctor Stranger'(Netflix): Love, Action, and Adventure. Join brilliant surgeon Park Hoon (Lee Jong Suk) as he escapes North Korea to reunite with his lost love, Jae Hee (Jin Se Yeon), in South Korea. Determined to find her, Park Hoon faces dangerous challenges in his mission. With a perfect blend of romance, thrilling action, and adventure, this series promises an exhilarating viewing experience.
Image Credit: Netflix
3 of 10
'Descendants of the Sun'(Netflix): Love amidst chaos in Uruk. Captain Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki) leads a special task team in the war-torn land of Uruk. Unexpectedly, he encounters his former love, Dr. Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo), who previously rejected him due to the risks involved in his job. As soldiers and doctors battle emergencies, love sparks fly. Discover the picturesque town of Uruk, created on the enchanting Zakynthos Island, Greece, in this captivating series.
Image Credit: Netflix
4 of 10
'Elemental' (Now showing in UAE cinemas): Disney and Pixar's animated delight in the City of Elements. Escape into the enchanting Element City, where fire, water, land, and air residents coexist. Director Peter Sohn brings you on a joyous adventure in the animated film "Elemental." Follow Ember Lumen as she falls in love with Wade Ripple, a water element. This fun-filled movie promises non-stop entertainment and is a must-watch for all ages.
Image Credit:
5 of 10
'The Flash'(Now showing in UAE cinemas): A superhero drama directed by Andrés Muschietti, with Ezra Miller playing the title character. Barry Allen (Flash), who tries to save his mother by going back in time, finds himself stuck in an unidentified timeline without any superpowers in the high-budget Hollywood film. Will Flash be able to put together a group of superheroes to save everyone when General Zod is out to end the world?
Image Credit: IMDB
6 of 10
‘Jee Karda’ (Amazon Prime): Turning 30 is an important milestone for most people especially when it comes to life goals. ‘Jee Karda’ looks at the lives of seven friends who thought that 30 would be the age when their lives would be running as planned. However, plans can go awry. Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulatia and Suhail Nayyar play key roles in this drama.
Image Credit: Amazon Prime
7 of 10
'Extraction 2'(Netflix): We loved him as Thor, and now we love him as Tyler Rake. Chris Hemsworth is returning to the commando-for-hire character in 'Extraction 2'. Directed by Hargrave, this release follows Tyler Rake as he embarks on a dangerous mission against a Georgian gangster.
Image Credit: IMDB
8 of 10
'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'( ZEE 5): Lawyer played by Manoj Bajpayee takes on the toughest case in his career in the film. He is up against a mighty man who hurts a young girl. Great performances make this legal drama watchable.
Image Credit: Zee studios
9 of 10
'Mission Impossible': High on stunts and spectacle, the MI blockbuster installments with Tom Cruise’s iconic portrayal of the character Ethan Hunt, this series has enjoyed tremendous success and appeal. Watch the series before the stars come to Abu Dhabi for the much-anticipated 'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' red carpet premiere in Emirates Palace on June 26. This film was shot extensively in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Christian Black/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP
10 of 10
'Kandahar' (Amazon Prime): This Power-packed action thriller film stars Gerard Butler and Bollywood actor Ali Fazal. The film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.
Image Credit: Instagram/AliFazal9