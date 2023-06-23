1 of 9
Dubai: From gripping thrillers to action-packed blockbusters, there are many new releases to look forward to ahead of the long Eid Al Adha weekend. If you’re planning to stay in the UAE during the long weekend, movie and drama nights can become a regular part of your daily schedule with these entertaining shows and films.
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'(ZEE5): Prepare for an action-packed entertainer as Salman Khan takes on the lead role in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," a gripping remake of the Tamil film Veeram. Directed by Farhad Samji, this movie tells the story of Bhaijaan, who embarks on a new chapter in his life after falling in love with Bhagyalakshmi. However, when he discovers the challenges faced by Bhagyalakshmi's family, Bhaijaan is compelled to employ his old methods to help them. Joining Salman Khan on this thrilling journey is the talented actress Pooja Hegde. Brace yourself for high-octane action, emotional moments, and a rollercoaster ride of entertainment.
‘Secret Invasion’(Disney plus): Prepare for a mind-blowing new release as Emilia Clarke and Samuel L Jackson team up in the highly anticipated series. Delving into the depths of the Marvel universe, this series follows the journey of Dr. Fury and Talos as they desperately try to stop the Skrulls. These malevolent beings have infiltrated the highest echelons of the Marvel Universe, and it's up to Fury and Talos to restore peace. Get ready for epic battles, thrilling plot twists, and the return of your favorite Marvel characters in this exhilarating series that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
‘Tiku Weds Sheru’(Amazon Prime): Experience the magic of love and ambition in a captivating Hindi film produced by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut. Directed by Sai Kabir, this movie takes you on a journey alongside a junior artist who falls head over heels in love with an ambitious girl aspiring to become an actress. However, their marriage takes an unexpected turn, leading to an intriguing twist of fate. With Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles, this emotional rollercoaster explores the delicate balance between dreams, relationships, and the pursuit of happiness.
‘Swagger Season 2’(Apple TV+): Continues the inspiring journey of a basketball prodigy. Get ready for another season of inspiration and triumph as Apple TV+ presents "Swagger Season 2." Starring O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, and Quvenzhané Wallis, this captivating show follows a talented basketball prodigy on his path to greatness. Navigating through the challenges of life, both on and off the court, our protagonist faces obstacles, forms new relationships, and strives to achieve his dreams. Immerse yourself in the world of sports, determination, and the pursuit of excellence in this highly anticipated season that will captivate your heart and leave you cheering for more.
‘Skull Island’(Netflix): Embark on an exhilarating journey to the mysterious Skull Island with this exciting animated series, exclusively on Netflix. Join a group of daring explorers who find themselves stranded on an island teeming with giant and dangerous creatures, including the legendary Kong. Brace yourself for heart-pounding action, breathtaking visuals, and an immersive story that will transport you to a world of wonder and danger. Get ready to unleash your sense of adventure and embark on an unforgettable experience.
‘Arnold’(Netflix): Discover the untold stories and unseen footage of Hollywood star and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger in the captivating three-part docu-series, "Arnold," exclusively on Netflix. Through candid interviews, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and personal anecdotes, delve deep into the life and career of this legendary icon. From his humble beginnings to his rise to stardom and his remarkable journey in politics, witness the extraordinary life of Arnold Schwarzenegger like never before. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to explore the triumphs, challenges, and unforgettable moments of one of the most iconic figures in entertainment history.
‘Mrs. Undercover’(Zee5): Prepare for a thrilling blend of action and comedy as Radhika Apte takes the lead in "Mrs. Undercover," an engaging Hindi film streaming exclusively on Zee5. Written and directed by Anushree Mehta, this captivating story revolves around a homemaker with a secret past as an undercover agent. After years of inactivity, she is called back to her old job when a terrifying serial killer wreaks havoc. Balancing her professional and personal life becomes a challenge as she strives to maintain a perfect work-life equilibrium. With a stellar cast including Sumeet Vyas, Roy Angana, Akshay Kapoor, Roshni Bhattacharya, and Satish Badal, get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, suspense, and unforgettable moments.
‘Sleeping Dog’(Netflix): This German limited series on has six 50-minute-long episodes and follows a case that was presumed closed and settled. A prisoner’s death motivates a detective and a prosecutor to search for answers, all while disturbing ghosts and skeletons from the past. Max Riemelt plays the role of the former detective who was living on the streets when the news of the death first spread.
