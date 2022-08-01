1 of 6
Bollywood star Salman Khan is the latest celebrity to invest in an armoured car - a Toyota Land Cruiser - with bullet-proof glass. The move comes days after Salim Khan, Salman’s father, received a death threat. Salman also applied for a gun license, which was granted today.
Image Credit: instagram.com/beingsalmankhan/
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly was targeted by Indian mafia a few years ago and upgraded his vehicle as a protective measure. He bought a Mercedes Benz S600 Guard worth Rs10 crores. the car is allegedly not just bullet proof, it’s bomb proof too.
Image Credit: Insta/ iamsrk
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made her star known in India and overseas, knows her worth. Her Rolls Royce Phantom is an armoured car with a Rs8 to 10 crore price tag.
Image Credit: Insta/
Kangana Ranaut is one of Bollywood’s most controversial stars and has often rubbed people the wrong way. She has spoken about needing beefed-up security in the past. And to double up her protection, she also purchased a BMW 7 series Guard worth Rs2.14 crores.
Image Credit: Instagram
Aamir Khan has also garnered his share of detractors. Just like Salman and Shah Rukh, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor has also invested in an armoured vehicle -- Mercedes Benz S600 Guard which SRK also has acquired. This car was purchased when his TV show appearances didn’t go down well with a section of viewers.
Image Credit:
The Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan reportedly owns an armored Mercedes-Benz V-Class for the protection of his family. The price tag of the vehicle can go up to Rs1.5 crore in India.
Image Credit: twitter.com/iHrithik