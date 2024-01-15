1 of 9
'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie looked ravishing in a red, off-shoulder Balmain gown with diamond earrings for accessories.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 9
Emily Blunt stole the show in a Giorgio Armani Prive red frock, embellished with rosettes along one shoulder.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 9
Reese Witherspoon brought her 24-year-old daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, to the show. Hard to believe she's mother to a 24-year-old! Reese wore Celine by Heidi Slimane while Ava stunned in a Monique Lhuillier.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 9
Jennifer Aniston stunned in a strapless jumpsuit, set off with a belt.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 9
'Barbie' actress Ariana Greenblatt wore an elaborate black-and-white Louis Vuitton gown, set off by Chopard jewels.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
'The Crown star' Elizabeth Debicki turned up in a silver-and-black jumpsuit.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 9
Da'Vine Joy Randolp couldn't stop smiling through the evening as she scooped up the Best Supporting Actress award.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
8 of 9
Mandy Moore chose a cut-out red sequinned gown, with a low-cut neckline.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 9
Singer Dua Lipa looked ravishing in a red three-dimensional Prada gown.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP