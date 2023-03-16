1 of 9
The adage 'What's in a name' might not affect ordinary folks, but it speaks a great deal for pop idols like Rihanna, Cardi B, and Snoop Dogg. They weren't born with these cool names, but came up with some interesting stage names for themselves and it stuck. Here's a list of stars whom you know by their adopted names. You will be surprised at what Cardi B was originally christened.
Lady Gaga's real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. The inspiration for her stage name came from a famous Queen song titled "Radio Gaga," which was suggested by her ex-partner Rob Fusari. In an ironic twist, Fusari later sued Lady Gaga for royalties as the creator of her stage name, but his claims were unsuccessful.
Cardi B was born Belcalis Marlines Almanzar. Her nickname "Cardi B" originated from a play on the name of the cognac brand Bacardi. She initially used the name "Bacardi B" on Instagram but shortened it due to copyright issues. Her sister's name, Hennessy, also influenced the choice of her nickname.
Rihanna's name has become a household one but the star's real name is not that well-known. As a teen, the singer fast became a global sensation but without people knowing that her first name was Robyn. The musician is, however, paying ode to her name in her business. Rihanna has used surname Fenty across her make-up, skincare and clothing businesses.
Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., Amercan rapper Snoop Dogg's real name, is intriguing enough, but not as much as learning that it was his adoration for Snoopy that inspired his iconic stage moniker.
Pink, whose real name is Alicia Beth Moore, took her stage name as a tribute to the character Mr. Pink in Quentin Tarantino's debut film "Reservoir Dogs."
Helen Mirren, the actress' real name is Ilyenia Lydia Minoroff, not Helen or Helen Mirren. Although she grew up in London, her father was Russian.
Vin Diesel's birth name is Mark Sinclair Vincent. His moniker "Diesel" was derived from his time as a bouncer in New York, where he displayed unwavering energy. It is an abbreviation of his middle name. Interestingly, Diesel later became part of a popular movie franchise centered around cars.
Joaquin Phoenix , few people are aware of his real name, Joaquín Rafael Bottom. After quitting a hippy sect, his parents wanted to change the family name. They chose the mythological bird, the Phoenix, as a sign of rebirth as a family.
