A cosplayer dressed as Captain America. | San Diego: The pop culture extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back to its old extravagance. Stars, cosplayers and hordes of fans are filling the San Diego Convention Center in full force for the first time since 2019.
A cosplayer dressed as Spock. | The pandemic necessitated virtual versions of Comic-Con in the summers of 2020 and 2021, and a scaled-back in-person version in November, but none were anything like the usual spectacle, with lovers of all things geeky descending from around the globe and arena-sized panels on films and TV shows that resemble sporting events.
A couple dressed as Hawkman and Hawkgirl. | Thousands of fans came in droves on Thursday for the convention's first day. As required, nearly all wore masks _ the protective kind, not the super-villain kind, though there were plenty of those too _ and the excitement amid the crowd was palpable.
Cosplayers dressed as the Ghostbusters. | It's likely no one has missed the in-person convention more than the captains, queens and connoisseurs of cosplay. Comic-Con is their Met Gala, and no getup is too elaborate.
Comic-Con makes most of its news as a venue to show off trailers and footage from forthcoming films and TV shows during star-studded mega-panels held in Hall H, which holds some 6,000 people.
An attendee flashed the Vulcan salute while posing with Mandalorian cosplayers.
From left: Catwoman, Green Lantern and Supergirl cosplayers.
A cosplayer portrays Darth Vader from 'Star Wars' outside the convention center.
Cosplayers portray characters from Amazon show 'The Boys'
Cosplayers dressed as Spider-Man.
An attendee gets a photo with cosplayers dressed as Batman and Red Hood.
Gretchen Lopez and David Lopez carry their son Henry Lopez , while cosplaying as Star Wars characters Ahsoka Tano, Baby Yoda, and the Mandalorian,
A cosplayer dressed as a variation of Spider-Man.
Daniel Rivera, from Yonkers, N.Y., poses for a portrait, dressed as Samurai Moon Knight.
