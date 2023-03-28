1 of 8
The Big Bang Theory may be a hit show, but it’s currently run into controversy in India. Reports claim the streaming giant Netflix has been sent a legal notice by political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar in India over defamatory remarks made against Madhuri Dixit in one of the episodes of the popular show The Big Bang Theory. The sitcom is a cult show that ran for 279 episodes and has dedicated a fanbase around the globe.
In the legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, has asked the streamer to remove the first episode of season two where the character of Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons -- who plays Sheldon Cooper -- compare Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. In a scene, Sheldon calls Rai Bachchan “a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit”. In response, Raj, says, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a [expletive]”.
Clever Writing: One of the primary reasons for the success of The Big Bang Theory is the clever and witty writing. The show features some of the most hilarious one-liners and comedic situations, which have become iconic and memorable among fans.
Unique Characters: The show's characters are unique, quirky, and lovable, making it easy for viewers to connect with them. Their distinct personalities and interests, from Sheldon's social awkwardness to Howard's love for all things sci-fi, have helped the show gain a massive following.
Smart Humor: The show's humor is often based on science, technology, and pop culture references that are cleverly incorporated into the storylines. This type of smart humor appeals to a wide range of viewers, from science enthusiasts to casual TV watchers.
Great Cast: The Big Bang Theory boasts a talented and diverse cast that brought the show's characters to life. Each actor brought their own unique style and personality to their respective roles, creating a dynamic and memorable ensemble.
Consistency: The show was consistently entertaining throughout its twelve seasons, never losing its touch or its ability to make its viewers laugh. This consistency helped build a loyal fanbase that eagerly tuned in to watch new episodes each week.
It also featured guest appearances from iconic figures such as Stephen Hawking, Bill Gates, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Elon Musk, making it a must-watch for science enthusiasts. 'The Big Bang Theory', which ran for 12 seasons, was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. The sitcom made its debut in 2007 and ran until 2019.
