1 of 10
Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion nights, celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Above: Alia Bhatt with Prabal Gurung.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported. Celebrities from across the globe showed up in their best Lagerfield-inspired outfits. Above: Indian American actor Mindy Kaling looked ethereal with her impressive weight loss in a strapless white gown with a corset bodice designed by Jonathan Simkhai.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
First up, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt chose a Prabal Gurung creation – pristine white gown embellished with 100,000 pearls. Bhatt rounded off the look with gloves and earrings. Gloves and pearls were known to be signature elements of Karl Lagerfeld’s designs. The star said the look was inspired by the Claudia Schiffer 1990 Chanel bridal look. The actress talked about her dress on her Instagram.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Alia wrote on Instagram, “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.” Talking about her dress, Alia added, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls, is a labour of love by Prabal Gurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Donning a Valentino gown with a dramatic ruffled cape and gloves, Priyanka Chopra Jonas amped up her look with Bulgari accessories, including a necklace and ear cuffs. Her husband Nick Jonas looked dapper in a Valentino ensemble.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Indian business heiress Isha Ambani also opted for a Prabal Gurung dress. A saree-gown draped creation, the trail was embellished with thousands of pearls and crystals. Ambai wore diamonds in a custom hand piece by Lorraineschwartz, and the iconic Chanel Paris Bombay 2012 Matryoshka Runway bag completed her look.
Image Credit: ANI
7 of 10
Several K-Pop celebrities made their Met Gala debuts. ‘Got7’ member Jackson Wang chose to go all-back with Louis Vuitton from head to toe. Black sunnies and Lagerfield’s loved gloves element completed the outfit.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Korean musician Blackpink's Jennie Kim chose a vintage Chanel 1990 white and black bowed dress for her Met Gala debut.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 10
Chinese actor Leon Lai Yi looked sharp in a black embellishment.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 10
Korean actor Song Hye-kyo chose a blush pink Fendi gown for her first ever Met Gala fashion moment.
Image Credit: AFP