1 of 7
Jaipur: Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani's pre-wedding festivities have been going on in full swing in Jaipur, Rajasthan.Pictures and videos from her mehendi ceremony have surfaced online.
Image Credit: Hansika.officiaal/Instagram
2 of 7
Hansika chose to wear a beautiful red and yellow ethnic outfit, while her fiancé Sohael Khaturiya opted for a peach and cream ethnic look.
Image Credit: Hansika.officiaal/Instagram
3 of 7
Several images and videos from the Sufi night have been doing the rounds on the internet.
Image Credit: Hansika.officiaal/Instagram
4 of 7
In one of the clips, Hansika and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya are seen making a grand, dreamy entrance, decked out in matching finery.
Image Credit: Hansika.officiaal/Instagram
5 of 7
Last month, Hansika shared a string of images of her beau Sohael proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower ."Now and Forever (black heart emoji)," Hansika captioned the post. Sohail commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji)."
Image Credit: insta/ ihansika
6 of 7
Hansika and Sohael will tie the knot at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on December 4. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with the Mata Ki Chowki last week in Mumbai and following that Hansika had a blast at her bachelorette in Greece with her girl gang.
Image Credit: Insta/ hansika.officiaal
7 of 7
The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with the Mata Ki Chowki last week in Mumbai and following that Hansika had a blast at her bachelorette in Greece with her girl gang.
Image Credit: Instagram