1 of 10
If there’s one thing that NYE showed fans, it was Bollywood stars romancing each other. The dreaded 2020 may be behind us but the celebrity romances that caught the eye of Bollywood fans the world over definitely plans to serve up a lot of fodder in the New Year. We take a look at all the rumoured couples in tinseltown.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal09 and Instagram.com/katrinakaif
2 of 10
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: Stories of their rumoured romance have been making the rounds in Bollywood for months now, but all whispers became a loud boom when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of their departure for New Year’s Eve, which was spent in Maldives.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/sidmalhotra, Instagram.com/kiaraaliaadvani
3 of 10
The couple appeared to have fun bonding with nature, where they are seen in separate images lying in their respective hammocks and basking in the sunshine, even as the resort name matched on both their images. Their tell-tale tan upon return also gave things a healthy glow.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kiaraaliaadvani, Instagram.com/sidmalhotra
4 of 10
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter: Despite not earning favourable reviews for their film outing last year in ‘Khaali Peeli’, the star couple certainly are earning accolades for their envious pictures snapped on their New Year’s vacation in the Maldives. Even if the couple have yet to make things official, the fact that they left for the Maldives on the same flight and their Instagram tags the same Maldivian resort, it is safe to say Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter crossed paths in the idyllic locale.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ananyapanday, Instagram.com/ishaankhatter
5 of 10
Their vacation was full on sunshine and adventures under water, with Panday posting: “We saw dolphins!!! (ft. the last and most beautiful sunset of 2020).” On the same day, Khatter went on to post: “Choppy waters this year.. but the sun still rose every morning. Here’s sending luck and love to everybody for a more prosperous and happy year… they say Dolphins are lucky. The last sunset, a final goodbye to 2020. Bring it on 2021.” Aww, young love.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ananyapanday and Instagram.com/ishaankhatter
6 of 10
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: After a very public relationship and break-up with Ranbir Kapoor, it’s safe to say that Katrina Kaif is probably a tad camera shy with her new beau, who appears to be none other than Vicky Kaushal. While the rumour mill has been actively churning stories of star spotting the duo despite a pandemic, the NYE Instagram oops moment more or less confirmed things.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/katrinakaif and Instagram.com/vickykaushal09
7 of 10
Kaif reportedly posted and then deleted a photo featuring Kaushal on Instagram after he was caught in a reflection behind her, confirming they were together. However, her quick-fingered fans were able to screengrab the image before it disappeared. “Zoom the picture to see a reflection of @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09,” read the caption after one of her fan clubs posted the image. The rumoured couple are reportedly on a vacation accompanied by their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/katrinakaif and Instagram.com/vickykaushal09
8 of 10
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff: They may call each other ‘good friends’, but rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been by each other’s side for many seasons. When Shroff brought his Matrix Fight Night to Dubai while promoting his film ‘Baaghi 3’, he was accompanied by co-star Shraddha Kapoor and Patani. The NYE getaway to Maldives also saw the duo side by side at the airport.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/dishapatani and Instagram.com/tigerjackieshroff/
9 of 10
While the couple have worked on the track ‘Befikra’ and starred in ‘Baaghi 2’, they have never made their relationship official. When quizzed about being in love in an interview with Pinkvilla, Patani stated first impressions matter the most. “I have fallen in love at first sight too. For me, it’s very important to fall in love. I love those feeling of those butterflies on the first day. If I don’t feel it on the first day, I feel it’s not there.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/tigerjackieshroff and Instagram.com/dishapatni
10 of 10
Shroff when quizzed about Patani said: “I love Disha, as a friend, she is fun to work with. We are very comfortable with each other on the set and also off-screen. She is a very talented, hardworking girl and she pushes me to work harder. We like spending time together, we go for dance rehearsals, sometimes we meet in the gym, I love to eat, she loves to eat, so every now and then we go and eat.”
Image Credit: AFP