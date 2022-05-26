1 of 10
It was the Bollywood party to end all parties, or as Farah Khan Kunder called it, ‘the Met Gala of Lokhandwala’ as Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday at Yash Raj Studios. The who’s who of Bollywood was in attendance, barring a few famous faces what with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetting with the glitterati at Cannes and Alia Bhat shooting for her Hollywood debut in the UK.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kajoldevgn and Instagram.com/saraalikhan95
But their lack of appearance was more than made up by Johar’s best buddies in Bollywood, with the Khans – Salman, Aamir (pictured) and Saif – along with Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kajol (pictured) and many, many more making their presence felt.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kajoldevgn
Close friend and designer to the stars, Manish Malhotra, was at hand to ensure everything went off without a hitch, with Johar’s bestie also helping to organise a private dinner the filmmaker hosted the night before for his close industry friends.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05
Malhotra's Instagram story was filled with images from the party, with the fashion guru striking a pose with Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan (who glittered in gold) and Shanaya Kapoor, who is waiting in the wings for her big Bollywood debut in a Johar production.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05
Aparshakti Khurana, who will be heading down to Abu Dhabi next week to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards, filling in for Johar at the IIFA Rocks event at the Etihad Arena on June 3, kept his selfie game on point at the party getting snaps with Ranbir Kapoor, his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and singer Badshah.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/aparshakti_khurana/
The other trigger-happy person of the night was veteran Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently on a career high with the success of ‘KGF 2’.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/officialraveenatandon
In what can only be deemed a reunion of Bollywood stars from the late 90s and early 00s, Tandon managed to get pictures with Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Rani Mukerji and Juhi Chawla.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/officialraveenatandon
Saif Ali Khan was at the Johar birthday bash with his wife and the filmmaker’s bestie, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who stunned in a silver sequin dress. She was joined by her girl gang Malaika Arora and sibling Amrita Arora.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/amuaroraofficial
While Alia Bhatt is off shooting for 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the UK, her husband and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor escorted his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor to the party, who didn't miss out on the opportunity to promote her upcoming Johar-produced film, 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/dharmamovies
While there was a lot to gossip on from the night, what caught everyone’s attention was Hrithik Roshan coming to the party holding hands with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The couple made their relationship red carpet official while happily posing for the paparazzi stationed outside. Interestingly, Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan also appeared at the party with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/hrithik_rules