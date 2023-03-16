1 of 9
Alana Panday, first cousin to Bollywood actor Ananya Panday (Pictured), is getting hitched on Thursday and Ananya has been updating social media followers about the couple's big day. The star-studded affair is drawing to its most important moments as can be seen in Ananya's latest post. Dressed in a saree, the star posted a video saying the 'ladki wale are ready'.
Image Credit: Instagram
Bride and groom Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray made sure their pre-wedding rituals were a grand affair in Mumbai. The two will get married today. Here's a look at what went down.
Image Credit: insta/ ananyapanday
First on the list was Ananya Panday who looked stunning in an ivory lehenga. The actress was a happy bridesmaid at her cousin Alanna's 'haldi' ceremony.
Image Credit: isnta/ ananyapanday
Image Credit: insta/ ananyapanday
There was a lot of fun to be had as bride and the groom were smeared in turmeric paste and showered with flower petals.
Image Credit: insta/ ananyapanday
‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ actor Maheep Kapoor showed up in a pretty pastel pink saree. Bhavana Pandey and besties Gauri Khan and Nandita Mahtani were all part of the bride squad.
Image Credit: insta/ maheepkapoor
The pre-wedding event was attended by stars and actors from different eras. All of them including, mom Deanne Pandey, Kim Sharma and other Bollywood stars gathered to bless the loved-up couple
Image Credit: insta/ kimsharmaofficial
Pink was a popular colour at the pre-wedding ritual. The radiant sisters Anusha and Shibai Dandekar twinned in similar shades of pink, while Tanisha Mukherji was dressed in a yellow saree with a plunging neckline.
Image Credit: insta/ tanishaamukerji
Few days ago, Ananya re-shared her cousin Ahaan Panday's post featuring pictures from the party along with the caption, "Welcome to family." Alana is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Pandey, and fitness expert and author Deanne Panday. By profession, she is a model and a social media influencer.
Image Credit: insta/ ahaanpandayy