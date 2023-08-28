1 of 8
'Oppenheimer', the biographical thriller based on the scientist Robert J Oppenheimer, widely credited as the father of the atom bomb, is having a successful run at the cinemas. It released alongside this summer's biggest success, 'Barbie', and managed to hold its ground against the Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer. If you're looking for similar biopics, here's a handy guide.
Martin Scorsese has a flair for gangster films, and we are inclined to believe that this movie — starring Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert de Niro — is among his best. 'Goodfellas' is a film adaptation of 'Wiseguy', a book authored by Nicholas Pileggi, a journalist covering crime in the US for decades. Fun fact: Another book of his, 'Casino: Love and Honour in Las Vegas', was made into ... 'Casino', again by Scorsese that starred Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone.
So, who hasn't used Facebook? Well, this movie has some answers and background into the website's beginning. The 2010 biographical drama 'The Social Network', directed by David Fincher, is based on the book 'The Accidental Billionaires' by Ben Mezrich. Starring Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, the movie received eight Academy Award nominations and won three at the 83rd Academy Awards.
Remember Chiwetel Ejiofor's moving portrayal as a slave in '12 Years A Slave'? The movie is based on a slave memoir by the same name written by Solomon Northrup, an African American man kidnapped and sold into slavery in the 1800s. The movie also stars Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch and Paul Dano, among others.
Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort, the stock broker who wouldn't think twice before duping clients into investing in dubious penny stocks and other financial instruments, is etched in moviegoers' minds for his tryst with greed, corruption and downfall. 'The Wolf of Wall Street' was one of DiCaprio's biggest commercial successes.
Another movie which shares its title with the book it's based on, 'Catch Me If You Can' stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken, among other actors. The book's author, Frank Abagnale Jr., claims he cashed cheques worth millions by posing as a pilot, doctor and lawyer.
A movie that made waves for bringing together Hollywood veterans Al Pacino and Robert de Niro and for the de-ageing techniques used on them, the crime drama 'The Irishman' is based on the book, 'I Hear You Paint Houses'. Directed by Martin Scorsese, 'The Irishman' won wide critical acclaim for its story of a truck driver (de Niro) who becomes a hitman for a mobster (Joe Pesci).
Benedict Cumberbatch headlined 'The Imitation Game' (2014), based on the biography 'Alan Turing: The Enigma'. The film stars Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, who decrypted German intelligence messages for the British government during World War II.
