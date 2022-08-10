Hyperound K-fest 2022: Meet the South Korean music stars heading to Abu Dhabi
P1harmony, Sik-k, Zico, Peakboy and The Rose are some of the artists coming to UAE
Ten of the best South Korean musicians are heading to a brand new festival called Hyperound K-fest 2022, which will take place at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on September 10. The concert organised by Hyperound Events is in association with Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism and is going to feature rappers, K-pop stars, pop rock and more. Here’s who’s coming down to the UAE...
P1harmony is a boy band made up of six members: Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. They debuted on October 28, 2020, and are known for songs such as ‘Do It Like This’, ‘Butterfly’ and ‘If You Call Me’.
Sik-k is a rapper who was a contestant on ‘Show Me the Money 4’. He launched his first EP, ‘Flip’, on July 20, 2016. He’s known for tracks such as ‘Party (Shut Down)’ and ‘Noizy’.
Woogie is a music producer who debuted under H1ghr Music in 2018 and has worked with artists such as Jay Park, Sik-K and Hwasa from K-pop girl group MAMAMOO.
Jay B is a singer-songwriter who is best known as the leader of K-pop boy group Got7. In May 2021, he made his debut as a solo artist with the single ‘Switch It Up’. He went onto release his first EP ‘SOMO:Fume’ in August 2021.
Peakboy is a rapper, record producer and singer-songwriter who kicked off his music career in 2017 with the song ‘Gin & Tonic’ and his first mini-album ‘Portrait’ in 2018. He’s known for songs such as ‘Gyopo Hairstyle’ and ‘How To Love’.
The Rose is a four-member pop rock band made up of Kim Woo-sung, Park Do-joon, Lee Ha-joon and Lee Jae-hyeong. They’re popular for songs such as ‘She’s in the Rain’, ‘Sorry’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’.
Paul Kim is a popular singer-songwriter who has worked on a number of soundtracks for Korean dramas, such as ‘So Long’ for ‘Hotel Del Luna’, ‘Dream’ for ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and ‘Always with You’ for ‘Jirisan’. His solo tracks include ‘Dear My Love’ and ‘Love Letter’, among others.
Rapper Loco, who won the first season of Mnet’s rap competition ‘Show Me the Money’ in 2012, has a number of songs under his name — such as ‘It Takes Time’, ‘Respect’, ‘Late Night’ and more.
DVWN is an indie singer-songwriter who started his music career in 2018 with the EP ‘Panorama’. His tracks include ‘Insomnia’, ‘fairy’ and ‘No Problem’, among others.
Zico is a rapper and record producer who started out as the leader of boy band Block B in 2011. He started his solo career in 2014 and has since found fame in the hip hop and mainstream music industry. Some of his biggest hits are ‘Any Song’, ‘Artist’ and ‘Bermuda Triangle’.
