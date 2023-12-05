Hollywood: From India to London, these celebrity babies have unique names
The kids of Elon Musk, Chris Hemsworth, Beyonce, and the Kardashians make it to the list
Celebrities are known to choose unconventional names for their children, capturing the world's attention with each announcement. Above: Paris Hilton with mom Kathy Hilton and son Phoenix.
X and Y: Notable instances include Elon Musk and his ex-partner and singer Grimes, who named their son X Æ A-12. Musk later opted for a simpler 'Y' for his daughter, whose real name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The couple also share a third son, TauTechno Mechanicus. Above: Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-12.
London: Paris Hilton recently revealed the birth of her second child, a daughter named after the enchanting city of London. The reality star and heiress told Ellen Degeneres she liked the name as it is her favourite city and because ‘Paris and London sound cute together’. Her first-born, a son, was named Phoenix. Above: With son Phoenix.
India: Chris Hemsworth's connection to India led to his daughter to bear the same name. The ‘Thor’ actor said that the couple named her India Rose because of the time Elsa Pataky spent in India. The stars share two other kids - Sasha and Tristan.
Stormi: Kylie Jenner, perplexing many with 'Stormi,' later revealed that it was a joint decision with ex-partner and rapper Travis Scott, stating that 'Stormi' just stuck with them.
Blue Ivy and Sir: Beyonce and Jay-Z, a Hollywood power couple, chose the distinctive name Blue Ivy for their daughter, drawing inspiration from a novel. The couple also share twin boys, named Sir and Rumi. 11-year-old Blue Ivy has performed in multiple music concerts with her mum. Above: Beyonce and and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
Apple: Gwyneth Paltrow raised eyebrows by naming her daughter 'Apple,' now 19, an idea suggested by the baby's father, ex-husband Chris Martin who said, "If it’s a girl, I think her name should be Apple." The actress added in the Oprah interview that the name 'conjured such a lovely picture for me.'
North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm: Now separated, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showcased their unique taste in baby names, with their eldest daughter named North West and one of the younger ones named Chicago. The couple's other children include Saint and Psalm. Above: Kim Kardashian and son Psalm.
Mowgli: Ashlee Simpson and Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz opted for the unique name Bronx Mowgli for their son in 2008, honoring both a New York county and the beloved character Mowgli from 'The Jungle Book'. The couple announced their split in 2011 after three years of marriage.
