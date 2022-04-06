1 of 11
American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and rapper Travis Barker have gotten the rumour mills in overdrive, as reports have claimed they tied the knot in Las Vegas after Sunday’s 2022 Grammy Award ceremony.
However, Page Six says the nuptials are not legally binding, as the couple has not received a marriage license. “They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” one insider shared with Page Six. TMZ had reported that the pair eloped at a Las Vegas chapel at approximately 1.30am local time on Monday. In typical Las Vegas fashion, they reportedly asked for an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony.
The lovebirds got engaged in October last year at a beach dreamily decorated with roses and candles. Rumours that Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, were dating first broke out early in 2021. They made it official — on Instagram of course — a few days after Valentine’s Day.
If the celebrity and the Blink-182 drummer have indeed tied the knot, it will be Kardashian’s first marriage. Barker has been married twice before and has two children with his second ex-wife, model Shanna Moakler. Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. Here’s a look at other celebrities to got hitched in Las Vegas.
Singer Lily Allen and ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020. They announced the news by sharing photos of themselves in Sin City along with the Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the wedding.
Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner got married in an impromptu star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019. Fans first caught wind of the long-time couple’s nuptials when American DJ-record producer Diplo began posting footage from the ceremony. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony as country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song ‘Speechless’. The couple are now expecting their second child together.
Bruce Willis, who was recently in the news for quitting Hollywood due to aphasia, and actress Demi Moore got eloped and got married at their suite in a Las Vegas hotel in 1987. They shocked everyone as they had only been dating for three months. The couple stayed together until their separation in 1998. They share three daughters.
Rock star Jon Bon Jovi broke many hearts when he got married to high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989. Legend has it that Bon Jovi was at a tour stop in Los Angeles when he snuck away and married Hurley in secret in Las Vegas. They’ve stayed together until now — that’s over 30 years of marriage — and have four children together.
Actors Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton cut a casual picture when they got married at a Las Vegas chapel after dating for two months in 2000. Jolie was dressed in jeans and Thornton wore a trucker hat. The notorious couple — who once claimed they wore each others blood around their necks — separated two years later and their divorce was finalised in 2003.
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth recently welcomed their first child together, but their relationship hasn’t always been rosy. The actor and his longtime girlfriend got married in a ceremony in Las Vegas in 2016 that was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. However, in September 2018 it was announced they had filed for divorce. Things seem to have been mended as in February 2022 news broke that Goth was pregnant with their first child.
Did you know that Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford were once married? The actor was 39 and the model was 22 when they met in 1988 and fell in love. In 1991, the couple and their friends flew from Los Angeles to Las Vegas where Gere and Crawford got married — allegedly with tin foil rings. However, they split up in 1995.
