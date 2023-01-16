1 of 10
While RRR continues its winning streak at the recent awards in the U.S., picking up the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song, here’s a look at the other winners:
Image Credit: twitter @ssrajamouli
2 of 10
Australian actress Cate Blanchett was awarded the Best Actress trophy for her work in the psychological drama film 'Tar'. 'Tar' charts the downfall of fictional composer and conductor Lydia Tar. Blanchett earlier won Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama at the 80th Golden Globes last week.
Image Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3 of 10
Brendan Fraser was named Best Actor for his role in 'The Whale'. In the Darren Aronofsky-helmed film, Fraser plays Charlie, a house-bound 272 kg English teacher who teaches students virtually with his camera blacked out. He's also working to salvage his relationship with his estranged daughter. Fraser gained some weight for the role, but prosthetics makeup designer Adrien Morot was tasked with transforming the actor much more dramatically.
Image Credit: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
4 of 10
'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the ''Critics'' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the ''Critics'' Choice Award for the Best Foreign language film. RRR' music composer, MM Keeravaani on Monday, expressed gratitude as legendary Hollywood director James Cameron complimented his music in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. Keeravani shared a picture of him and the director with Cameron and wrote, "The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement." Above: SS Rajamouli can be seen happily talking to James Cameron.
Image Credit: twitter/ @ssrajamouli
5 of 10
Actor-singer Zendaya bagged the award for the Best Actress in a drama series for her role in 'Euphoria'. For portraying 'Rue' in 'Euphoria', Zendaya has already bagged two Emmy Awards (2020, 2022). She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at that time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category in the Emmy, following Viola Davis for 'How to Get Away With Murder'. Above: Zendaya, left, as Rue and Hunter Schafer as Jules in "Euphoria.
Image Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO.
6 of 10
Best Picture for season's favourite 'Everything Everywhere...' Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' lost the Best Picture honour to director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's 'Everything Everywhere All at Once’, an absurdist comedy-drama film. The plot centres on a Chinese-American immigrant (played by Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.
Image Credit: EUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
7 of 10
The sci-fi action adventure swept the Critics’ Choice Awards, bagging the best director, picture, original screenplay, supporting actor and editing honours. Ke Huy Quan bagged the best supporting actor for his role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', and thanked his "entire EEAAO family".
Image Credit: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
8 of 10
Angela Bassett took the Supporting Actress prize for Disney/Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Bassett also won the Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Gabriel LaBelle won the best Young Performer at Critics Choice Awards 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Niecy Nash clinched the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', the first season of the American true crime anthology series, Monster, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix. Dahmer is about the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Image Credit: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci