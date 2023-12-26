Christmas 2023 in Bollywood and Hollywood: This is how Taylor Swift, the Kapoors, Chris Hemsworth, Nayanthara
and others celebrated
At the Kapoor Christmas lunch, Raha, Ranbir and Alia's daughter, stole the show
As is usual for Christmas, the world celebrated with family and friends this year around too. From what we have seen on social media, celebrities across the globe did the same. From attending games and parties to twinning in pajamas, stars shared festive moments online.
Taylor Swift: Pop star Taylor Swift celebrated Christmas Day watching her rumoured beau, Travis Kelce, as his team played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown, AP reported. They have become one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world, and the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has attended games numerous times at Arrowhead Stadium.
Paris Hilton: The reality star and business mogul celebrated Christmas with her family, adorned in coordinated red pajamas and radiating festive vibes. The multi-talented celebrity, along with her husband and kids, embraced a cozy yet stylish look for their Christmas family photo. Above: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum with son Phoenix and daughter London.
Ram Charan: New parent and 'Naatu-Naatu' star Ram Charan celebrated Christmas with wife Upasana and their newborn daughter, Klin Kaara, who just turned six months. Upasana shared the festive moment on Instagram with the caption, "My Christmas dump. Thank you dearest family for making it so special."
The couple were attendees at a grand Christmas celebration, which also saw the presence of other prominent figures in the Telugu film industry. Varun Tej, accompanied by his wife Lavanya Tripathi, Namrata Shirodkar, Allu Arjun, and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, added to the joyous atmosphere. Above: From left Allu Arjun, and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, Upasana and Ram Charan.
Chris Hemsworth: 'Thor' star and wife Elsa Pataky shared a loved-up festive photo dump amidst split rumours. Hemworth, 40, and the 47-year-old Spanish actress have been married for thirteen years and share three children: India, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan.
Sonam Kapoor: 'Neerja' actor and fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared photos from her Christmas celebration in London with husband Anand Ahuja, and son Vayu. Sonam shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Festive season with the best...."
The Kapoors: The customary Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family was, as usual, a starry affair as many members of India’s first film dynasty attended the event with their partners. While Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha, stole the show with her appearance, actor Aadar Jain was seen arriving with his girlfriend Alekha Advani.
Karisma Kapoor was also seen at the venue dressed in a floral outfit. ‘The Archies’ actor Agastya Nanda too attended the family lunch along with his sister Navya. However, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their kids Taimur and Jeh, gave the annual Christmas lunch a miss as they travelled to London for the holidays.
Mariah Carey: The queen of Christmas anthems with the ever-trending ‘All I want for Christmas is You’ shared a video on Christmas Day with the caption, “Had to do it! Merry Christmas Eve!!”
'Jawan' star Nayanthara and her filmmaker-husband, Vignesh Shivan, celebrated with their twins, Uyir and Ulagam. The couple shared photos from their celebrations and wrote, "Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in love and prayers. Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive."
'High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens shared photos of her first Christmas with her husband and baseball player Cole Tucker, from a golf course with the ocean and palm trees in the background.
