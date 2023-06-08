1 of 6
At the inaugural four-day World Padel League playing out at the Coca Cola Arena this weekend, the action isn’t limited to the racquet sport. An impressive line-up of artists are set to perform at the same venue after each day of matches. Here’s a round-up of the prominent acts that will hit the stage in the coming days.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
The concerts are a part of the first-ever World Padel League – going ahead in partnership with Dubai Sports Council from June 8 to 11. While the world’s top Padel players will make your afternoons entertaining with their impressive knocks, these after-court concerts will add a bit of zing and glamour to the spectacular sporting event.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 6
Who: Simply Red (June 9, Friday) Are you a fan of the British ’80s classic pop band? If yes, then make sure to grab tickets for the Simply Red’ performance in Dubai on Friday. The British Icons are likely to belt out hits, including 'Holding Back the Years', 'Money’s Too Tight To Mention', and 'If You Don’t Know Me by Now'. They performed last in Dubai two decades ago, so this could be your rare chance to catch the soul and pop band known for their easy melodies.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
4 of 6
This long-enduring band has sold over 60 million albums sold worldwide and remains one of the UK’s most successful bands. Mick Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 in Manchester and has enjoyed decades of stupendous success, including Grammy wins. This act is a part of the opening night of WPL and will begin at 9.30pm. Tickets start from Dh399.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
5 of 6
Who: Mithoon and Friends (June 11, Sunday) On the day of the WPL finals, it’s only fitting that the multi-talented Indian singer, composer Mithoon will bring along an incredible team of singers for the final gig. Singers including Javed Ali, Mohammed Irfan, Vishal Mishra, Abhishek Nailwal, and Asees Kaur will be a part of Mithoon’s talented entourage. Mithoon courted fame when his song ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’ became a runaway hit. Tickets for this concert, scheduled to begin at 7.30pm, start from Dh149.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 6
Who: DJ Nicky Romero (June 10, Saturday) After a day of nail-biting matches, why not let your hair down with Dutch DJ, producer, and EDM (Electronic Dance Music) star? Romero will hit the DJ decks to get the part truly started. Romero is one of the most popular and influential DJs of this era. His iconic collaborations with music titans Rihanna, Britney Spears and late singer Avicii have made him a force to reckon with on the DJ landscape. His chart-topping hits ‘Toulouse’ and ‘I Could Be The One’ is likely to be a part of his playlist. Tickets to this concert start from Dh129. Tickets are available on the Coca-Cola Arena official website, Platinum List, and Virgin Megastore.
Image Credit: Supplied