On the eve of Diwali, Virat Kohli won everyone's hearts with his impressive knock at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne. After India's win, a galaxy of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and hailed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his excellent knock against Pakistan. They all seem to agreed that Kohli brought Diwali a day earlier on Sunday and that his knock was more explosive than the firecrackers that were going off during the Indian festival of lights. Going by their adulatory tweets and messages, it's clear that Virat was the star of their evening.
Ardent cricket fan and team owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, was one of the first celebrities from Bollywood to express his love for the game and give his nod to Kohli. He tweeted, "So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting....and so inspiring to see him cry and smile....and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!."
Alia Bhatt, who is in her last trimester of her pregnancy, shared a picture of Virat Kohli and wrote, "LEGEND." Enough said.
Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and shared a reel video which he captioned, "There is only one King @virat.kohli What a match ....Well Played INDIA HAPPY DIWALI INDEED."
Kareena Kapoor dropped a picture of Virat Kohli and captioned it as, "GOAT." We couldn't agree more.
Ajay Devgn wrote, "So happy that I could witness such a nail-biting game! Your innings will be remembered for a long long time @virat.kohli shining."
Taking to Twitter, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "This story is for my future generations. I watched the final two overs inside the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight just before taking off with the passengers glued to their cell phones. I'm sure the cricket fanatic pilot delayed it deliberately by 5 mins, and nobody was complaining. Wish I could record it on my phone. But let me confess, I'm socially awkward doing these things. Also, I wanted to live this experience. Thank you team India and Virat for bringing in Diwali a day early. #INDvsPAK."
The 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Virat captioning it as, " What a freaking legend! The composure, the grit the balanced aggression to make India win! Absolutely breath taking knock brother. Phatte Chakte!!!.
Actor Varun Dhawan shared a funny reel video and captioned it, "INDIA INDIA INDIA Unbelievable India wins happy Diwali Well played Pakistan. One of the best matches. King @virat.kohli."
