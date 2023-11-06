1 of 10
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw a lavish Bollywood star-studded bash last night in Mumbai as his residence. The glam squad of Bollywood turned up in full style. Here's a look at the action. Above : Mustafa Ali, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Nene, Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi and Pooja Hegde.
First up, Interior designer and producer Gauri Khan exuded regal elegance in her ethnic attire at the party, donning a pastel green saree adorned with intricate silver and golden embroidery. Meanwhile, her superstar husband, Shah Rukh Khan, opted to skip the event, potentially due to other commitments.
Nita Ambani made a grand entrance with her son Anant Ambani's fiancée, Radhika Merchant. She looked royal in a navy blue embellished saree, with matching diamond jewellery. Radhika looked beautiful in a white, heavily embellished lehenga.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a pink-red sharara set, with a matching dupatta. She opted for red lips and completed the look with a golden clutch in her hand. While we wish she experiments more, she's still got it.
Rekha, the evergreen actress of Bollywood looked elegant Rekha, rocked as usual in a golden saree. She posed with the host Malhotra and actor Varun Dhawan.
Pooja Hegde was the quintessential lady in red. She chose to pair her net sari with a racerback blouse.
In the picture above, you can see a dapper-looking Karan Johar in a black tunic with gold detailing.
Here's a couple who made black beautiful. A look at Madhuri Dixit and her doctor husband Dr Nene.
Ananya Pandey shone in neon bustier and heavily-embellished skirt.
Dubai based influencer and reality star Farhana Bodi was also spotted at Manish Malhotra's bash.
